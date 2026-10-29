Become a Member
Politics

‘Another missed opportunity’: Jewish charities give their verdict on the Budget

Norwood and the Paperweight Trust welcomed extra support for households but warned that it may fall short for society’s most vulnerable

October 29, 2026 14:38
GettyImages-2301860479.jpg
Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey poses with the Budget Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street on October 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Jewish charities have warned that the Chancellor’s latest Budget does not go far enough to support vulnerable people, with concerns over mounting household debt, the cost of living and the financial pressures facing social care providers.

Responding to the Budget, Norwood and the Paperweight Trust welcomed some measures to ease pressure on households but warned that families and charities needed more substantial, long-term support to prevent people reaching crisis point.

Chancellor John Healey’s speech on Wednesday included a £100 Household Energy Payment for eligible households in England in council tax bands A to D from January 2027, an extension of the temporary VAT cut on electricity until July 2027, and plans to remove standing charges from domestic gas bills.

He also confirmed an increase in the National Living Wage and a move towards a Fair Pay Agreement for adult social care workers.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

The Budget

Jewish Charities

Cost living crisis

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper