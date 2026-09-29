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Lisa Nandy condemns blood-dripping Star of David outside Labour conference

Culture secretary's comments come as Deputy Prime Minister Lucy Powell warns antisemitism is ‘getting out of control’

September 29, 2026 17:30
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The Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy spoke out against the blood-dripping Magen David poster displayed outside Labour conference

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Lisa Nandy has said Jewish Labour members should not have to walk past a Star of David dripping with blood to enter the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

Speaking at the Jewish Labour Movement reception on Monday evening, the culture secretary condemned the sign outside the conference centre that read “Zionists control the Labour Party” alongside a crossed-out blue Star of David dripping with blood.

“Frankly I don't think you should be walking past Stars of David dripping with blood with word Zionist plastered all over coming to this conference,” she said.

A sign outside Labour Party conferenceA sign outside Labour Party conference[Missing Credit]

Her comments followed a warning from Deputy Prime Minister Lucy Powell that levels of antisemitism in Britain were “getting out of control”.

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Topics:

Jewish Labour Movement

Labour Party

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