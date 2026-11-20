He later added: “Zionism is not only evil, but genocidal.”

The remarks come weeks after Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey reassured the Jewish community: “Liberal Democrat councillors across the country will stand firm against antisemitism.”

Davey said his party would ask councillors to “publicly reject this [Green Party] motion and commit to campaigning for its reversal”.

The Lib Dem leader represents Kingston and Surbiton, one of the parliamentary constituencies covering the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, where Austen serves.

The exchange began after Austen received an email through the Zionism is Not Racism campaign asking him to sign a pledge rejecting the Green Party motion.

He initially replied: “Zionism is not racism. I call on the Green Party to reverse its ‘Zionism is Racism’ motion.”

But he added: “If the motion had been amended to read, 'Zionism as practised by the present Israeli government is Racism', I would have supported it.”

The campaign – which has charts 110 MPs and 1,439 councillors who have either signed the pledge or publicly opposed the motion – subsequently listed Austen as a supporter.

Cllr Brian Austen, Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames Council (kingston.gov) [Missing Credit]

But after a fellow councillor questioned whether he had intended to sign the pledge, Austen disputed the interpretation of his words.

“Zionism as practised by the present Israeli government is racism. Is all I signed up to [sic],” he wrote.

He contacted the campaign directly, demanding that his name be removed from its website.

“The recent attacks of Israel on the only remaining hospital in Gaza has convinced me that Zionism is not only evil, but very antiSemitic Remove my name from your platform immediately [sic]”, he wrote.

In another email, Austen described Zionism as “not only evil, but genocidal”.

Days later, the councillor appeared to draw a distinction between Zionism as a “political ideology” and the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

“I would therefore support a statement that explicitly condemns Zionism as practised by the present Israeli government, rather than making a blanket assertion about Zionism or those who identify with it,” he wrote.

“I oppose antisemitism unequivocally, just as I oppose racism and discrimination against Palestinians.”

Cllr Brian Austen, Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames Council (kingston.gov) [Missing Credit]

The Zionism is Not Racism campaign was established following the Green Party's adoption of the controversial motion in October.

Its website allows members of the public to contact councillors and MPs asking them to sign a pledge stating that “Zionism is not racism”.

According to the campaign, it has generated 176,697 emails to councillors, MPs and political leaders across the country.

The emails between Austen and the campaign group have been published on its website.

In response to the story, Austen told the JC: "I recognise that my original comments concerning Zionism were insufficiently precise, and I apologise for the offence and distress my choice of words may have caused.

"What I intended to condemn was the way in which I believe the present Israeli government has misused Zionism to justify its treatment of Palestinians, including actions I regard as racist, unlawful and morally indefensible.

"I should have distinguished more clearly between Zionism as a political ideology, those who identify with it, and the policies of the present Israeli government. I regret that I did not do so.

"I unequivocally oppose antisemitism and recognise the right of Jewish people, including those who identify as Zionists, to live in safety and dignity. Equally, I believe Palestinians are entitled to those same fundamental rights.

"I apologise for my choice of language, but I will continue to speak out against racism, discrimination and violations of international law wherever they occur."