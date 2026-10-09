Labour MPs demand Barnet Green councillor explain support for ‘alienating’ Zionism is racism motion

In Barnet, Britain's most Jewish borough, 14.5 per cent of residents are Jewish, and MPs are asking how the Greens and Thompson can “reconcile” support for the motion “with your duty to represent our diverse and tolerant community.”

Thompson, who represents Woodhouse ward, told the Barnet Post this week: “Opposition to Zionism is not opposition to Jewish people or Judaism, and I will always challenge antisemitism.”

Asked what she would say to Barnet Jews who are Zionists and anti-racists, she said: “I personally find those positions difficult to reconcile, given my understanding of Zionism as an ethnonationalist political project, but it is not for me to tell anybody how they should identify.”

Her support for the motion has now prompted a direct challenge from the three MPs, two of whom, Sackman and Pinto-Duschinsky, are Jewish.

In their letter, they said the motion had been met with “anger by Jewish and non-Jewish people”.

They wrote: “Most British Jews define Zionism, at its heart, as the right for self-determination for Jewish people. It is not for any political party to define an identity in a radically different way to those who hold it.”

The MPs acknowledged that there “must be space for criticism of the Israeli government, and advocacy for Palestinian rights and self-determination,” but such debate “must also recognise the rights, dignity and security of Jewish people.”

They raised concerns about the timing of the motion amid surging antisemitism.

“This is particularly pertinent amid a rise in antisemitic hatred across the world since the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas, which has seen Jewish people, institutions and synagogues targeted in our local area.”

“Jewish and non-Jewish people who support the Jewish right to self-determination are now regarded by the Green Party as racist.

“Residents in Woodhouse, and across Barnet, should feel their elected representatives have their best interests at heart. Other Green MPs and councillors have rightly disavowed the motion. To us, your public support raises serious questions and is at odds with the values of our borough. Please explain how you reconcile your position with your duty to represent our diverse and tolerant community.”

The JC has approached Thompson for comment.