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Labour MPs demand Barnet Green councillor explain support for ‘alienating’ Zionism is racism motion

Sarah Sackman, Dan Tomlinson and David Pinto-Duschinsky ask Charli Thompson to reconcile position with her ‘duty to represent a diverse community’

October 9, 2026 18:07
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Justice Minister Sarah Sackman, MP for Finchley and Golders Green (Image: Sarah Sackman).

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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Three north London MPs have challenged a Green councillor who backed the controversial motion “Zionism is racism,” warning it has caused anger among Jewish and non-Jewish residents, and asking her to explain her support for it.

Justice minister Sarah Sackman, MP for Finchley and Golders Green, Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson and Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky have written to Green councillor Charli Thompson after she publicly backed the motion, which was adopted as Green Party policy last weekend.

In a strongly worded letter seen by the JC, the MPs stated: “The decision to define Zionism as racism has alienated Jewish residents”.

The motion has sparked widespread condemnation from Jewish leaders and senior politicians for being “racist” and “antisemitic”.

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Topics:

Barnet

Green Party

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