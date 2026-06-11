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LFI welcomes creation of Israel-Palestinian peace fund

The fund aims to foster dialogue, support civil partnerships and future peace efforts

June 11, 2026 12:31
GettyImages-2280246652.jpg
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper (right) listens to Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong speak at a press conference following the AUKMIN Summit, at Lancaster House, London, June 10, 2026 (Credit: Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) has welcomed the launch of the International Peace Fund, a grassroots peacebuilding initiative aimed at fostering peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The UK government has joined Australia and Canada in launching the initiative, which includes an initial funding commitment of £3 million and will support civil society projects designed to promote dialogue, trust and cooperation between the two communities.

The money will support both existing and new initiatives, including youth groups, civil society organisations and women's groups with the aim of strengthening inter-communal relationships and supporting future peace efforts, according to the government. The fund is also intended to help foster support for a two-state solution.

LFI, which has campaigned for British support for such a fund for more than a decade, said the project has been endorsed by Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves and David Lammy in both opposition and government.

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Topics:

Labour Friends of Israel

Labour Party

Israel

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