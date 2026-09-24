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Exclusive: Jewish communal groups expressed disgust to Israeli officials over Tommy Robinson welcome

The far-right activist was received warmly by Israel’s diaspora affairs minister Amichai Chikli shortly after the Heaton Park terror attack

September 24, 2026 17:05
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Tommy Robinson (l) and Amichai Chikli (r) in Israel. (Image: X screenshot)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Jewish communal representatives expressed their disgust to senior officials from Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs at the decision to welcome Tommy Robinson to the country, the JC can reveal.

The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was invited to Israel at the invitation of Amichai Chikli, Israel’s diaspora affairs minister, shortly after the Heaton Park terror attack in October last year.

The minister, a member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, had called Robinson a “courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam” and a “true friend of Israel and the Jewish people”.

The JC understands that several Jewish communal organisations recently met with two senior officials from Israel, during which their representatives made abundantly clear their objection to Chikli’s actions.

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Topics:

Tommy Robinson

Amichai Chikli

Israel

Jewish Community

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