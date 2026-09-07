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I will not have IRGC propaganda marches on our streets, says Reform UK’s London mayoral candidate

Laila Cunningham describe Sir Sadiq Khan’s approach to the Jewish community as ‘woeful’

September 7, 2026 12:48
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Reform UK London mayoral candidate Laila Cunningham speaking during the Reform UK National Conference, at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

5 min read
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Reform UK candidate for Mayor of London Laila Cunningham would ban marches “praising Hamas or the IRGC” and which threaten the Jewish community, she has told the JC.

In an exclusive interview from the party’s annual conference in Birmingham, she also shared her views on current Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, explained why she joined Reform UK from the Tories and spoke about visiting Israel in the 1990s.

Cunningham told the JC she felt that British Jews had been “sidelined”.

She said: “I don't feel like the safety of British Jews, especially in London, has been taken seriously.

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Topics:

Reform UK

IRGC

London

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