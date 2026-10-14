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Green members discuss overturning ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

Labour Against Antisemitism say reversing the decision would be ‘a start’ but ‘would only paper over the cracks’

October 14, 2026 17:46
polanski.jpg
Zack Polanski during the count declaration in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election on October 9, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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Moderate members of the Green Party are battling to overturn the “antisemitic” motion passed at the party’s conference last week declaring ‘Zionism is racism’.

Dozens of Greens are understood to be organising across WhatsApp groups to devise a strategy to undo the motion, which equates Zionism with racism and calls for Israel to be replaced by a single Palestinian state.

The Prime Minister and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis both branded the motion “antisemitic”, and Andy Burnham said the Labour Party would not “support a partnership” with the Greens whilst it maintains the motion.

That could derail any future general election result for the Labour Party if it does not secure a working majority, and the Greens could be the kingmakers.

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Topics:

Green Party

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