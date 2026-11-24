"The Hebrew word for the Holocaust is Shoah. There's no business like Shoah business.

“The business of selling the Holocaust as a way of selling Israel”.

He continued: “Whether they are up to that way consciously or whether they driven to behave that way unconsciously, practically is the same thing.

"My mother and I easily could have ended up in Auschwitz when I was six months of age as my grandparents did, but that doesn't give me any authority. The only thing it does, it breaks the mythology that somehow Jewish suffering justifies what we're doing to the Palestinians.

"And it also breaks the monolithic sense that all Jews see things exactly the same way and that anybody, whether it's Benjamin Netanyahu or the chief rabbi of England or anyone, has got the right to speak for all Jews.”

He went on to attack a “culture of entitled victimhood” and “Holocaust remembrance pornography that is perpetrated upon us”, clarifying that he didn’t think that the Holocaust shouldn’t be remembered, but that it “should be remembered for what it was, of what happens when a society goes psychotic.

"There's a kind of uniqueness to it, the kind of mechanised, motorised, planned, industrially conducted mass murder.”

Councillor Alison Wilson (Solihull Council) [Missing Credit]

In the 18 minute-long video, Mate also cited Israeli scholar Yishayahu Leibowitz who had spoken about the Nazification of Israeli society.

“It's very accurate to describe Israeli society as psychotically brutal.

"When you look at the TikToks that Israeli soldiers proudly broadcast their utter contempt for life and for Palestinians, when you look at the polls in Israel, where a significant percentage of Israelis think that it's okay to expel Palestinians from all of Palestine, and certainly from Gaza.

"What you've got is a brutal society that's functioning like a psychopath on whom there are no limits ... Israel right now is a psychopath functioning in an infrastructure of impunity. It's a disaster in a number of senses.

"One of them is morally, spiritually, because for a lot of Jews today and a lot of Jewish institutions, including religious institutions, Israel has replaced Jewish spirituality.”

Mate also questioned why some synagogues display the Israeli flag or pray for the state of Israel, before making a comparison between the star of David and the swastika: “The star of David, it’s got nothing to do with David. It came from India somewhere.

"Interestingly, you know what else came from India? The swastika. The swastika was a Hindu religious symbol. The Nazis turned it into a symbol of dominance and hatred.”

Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) chief executive Karen Pollock criticised Wilson’s decision to share the contentious video.

She told the JC: "Someone elected to public office should know better than to share these ignorant and inflammatory comments.

"Teaching about the Holocaust – a defining episode of the of the 20th century – is crucial in the mission for young people to understand history and the danger of where antisemitism can lead when left unchecked.”

Wilson shared the video to her own Facebook page, and Reform UK’s leader on Solihull council urged the Green Party, who also run the council, to take action against her.

Cllr Samantha Gethen, leader of the Reform UK group on the council, urged the local Greens to “require her to remove the post and apologise publicly to Solihull’s Jewish community” and state whether they “consider this content acceptable for a Green councillor to share”.

Wilson publicly apologised for the post and deleted it.

In a different post on Facebook, the Green councillor said she was “grateful to have been held to account regarding the antisemitic nature of that post, including its comparisons between Israel and the Nazis. I have taken it down, and I apologise to Solihull's Jewish residents”.

“I will be undertaking antisemitism awareness training, and I have referred myself to the Green Party's own process. I'm always open to dialogue with anyone who wants to challenge me, and I would welcome the chance to meet members of the local Jewish community to listen”, she added.

Pollock said that: “I hope that during their antisemitism awareness training, the councillor in question reflects on her views and the impact they have on the Jewish community.”

A Green Party spokesperson declined to say whether Wilson would face any disciplinary action for her post, or who would be carrying out the antisemitism training she had referred herself to.

They told the JC: "We understand that Councillor Wilson has taken down the post in question and issued an apology. We do not comment on internal party processes."