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Government to publish counter-terror guidance for universities facing surge in antisemitic extremism

Minister says updated Prevent guidance is imminent as MPs warn of escalating antisemitism and Tehran-linked influence on campus

July 1, 2026 12:04
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A debate titled 'That this House has considered antisemitism on university campuses' was heard in Westminster Hall on Tuesday

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read

New counter-terrorism measures aimed at tackling antisemitic extremism on campus could be published within days, the government has said.

Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate on antisemitism in higher education, government minister Josh MacAlister said he has reviewed draft guidance updating universities’ Prevent duties, including revised rules on external speakers and events.

The minister for children and families told MPs that the extremist ideology “underpinning antisemitism” can lead toward terrorism.

“Left unchallenged, [these ideologies] can create an environment where radicalisation becomes more likely; at their most serious they can form part of a pathway toward terrorism.”

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Topics:

Houses of Parliament

Antisemitism on campus

Union of Jewish Students

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