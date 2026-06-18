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Give Starmer credit: tackling antisemitism within party let Labour take power, says LFI chair

Mark Sewards MP also defended Government’s decision to sanction far-right Israeli ministers speaking in JC interview

June 18, 2026 11:17
Copy of Mark visiting Leeds.jpeg
Mark Sewards MP (fourth from the right) visiting Leeds Hillel House (Image: LFI)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

8 min read

Sir Keir Starmer deserves huge credit for tackling antisemitism within Labour – without which the party would not have won the 2024 general election, according to Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) chair Mark Sewards.

In a wide-ranging interview with the JC, the MP for Leeds South West and Morley discussed the challenges of being a pro-Israel voice in a left-wing party, his fears about the rise of the Green Party and his longstanding affinity and connections with Leeds University’s Jewish Society.

Sewards took on the role late last year after LFI’s previous chair, Jon Pearce, became Sir Keir Starmer’s parliamentary private secretary.

In a political climate where anti-Zionism is on the rise, especially in left-wing circles, and where Labour MPs often line up to denounce Israel in the House of Commons, why would an MP who isn’t Jewish want to take on the role of championing the Jewish state?

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Topics:

Labour Friends of Israel

Leeds

Parliament

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