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Farage defends anti-immigration pact with Marine Le Pen’s party

The Reform UK leader said he would not have done any agreement with the party when it was led by her antisemitic father

September 4, 2026 17:15
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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (right) and Jordan Bardella, president of France's National Rally party hold up a signed memorandum of understanding during the Reform UK National Conference, at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Nigel Farage has defended his decision to sign an agreement with far-right French party National Rally – whose previous incarnation, the Front National, was founded by Holocaust denier Jean-Marie Le Pen.

At the Reform UK conference in Birmingham on Friday, Farage and National Rally president Jordan Bardella signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at tackling small boat crossings.

The agreement describes both parties as ones “committed to the primacy of the nation state, secure borders, the expulsion of illegal migrants and the preservation of their national identity”.

In goes on to say that both countries, if both parties are electorally successful, “commit to pursuing a restrictive national immigration policy that puts an end to any incentive for illegal immigration”.

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Topics:

Nigel Farage

Reform UK

France

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