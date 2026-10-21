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Exclusive: Green ‘anti-racism’ session told ‘international law protects armed resistance’ in question on Hamas

A speaker at the session also equated Zionism with racism and claimed the IHRA definition of antisemitism silenced Palestinian voices

October 21, 2026 17:00
Copy of Greens Against Fascism GettyImages-2297641764
Stickers against fascism at the Green Party annual conference in Brighton on October 2, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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A speaker at an anti-racism session organised for Green Party members said that “international law protects armed resistance” and bemoaned British laws that she claimed prevented her from speaking “freely” about Hamas.

Dr Zahira Jaser, an academic at the University of Sussex, was speaking at a members’ only session for Green members on anti-Palestinian racism. The JC has heard a recording of the meeting on September 10.

Though she did not in any way indicate support for the proscribed terrorist organisation, Dr Jaser told the online gathering: “International law protects armed resistance. So that’s a fact. You know, I, as an academic, I am against violence as a person… That’s my way of being, right? Do I understand that oppressed people at some point explode in armed resistance. That is a logical consequence of oppression.

“You know, like you’ve seen it again and again and again. You see it in Algeria. You’ve seen it in all the settler colonial states that have been fighting from the native [sic] in order not to be wiped out.”

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Topics:

Green Party

Zionism

CST

Antisemitism Policy Trust

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