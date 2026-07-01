Don’t use Holocaust as ‘debating tool’ Diane Abbott told after she cites Kindertransport to oppose asylum seeker charge

The Holocaust Education Trust has warned that the Holocaust must not be “deployed as a debating tool,” after Diane Abbott invoked the Kindertransport while attacking new Home Office plans requiring some asylum seekers to contribute towards the cost of their stay in the UK.
Under the proposals, asylum seekers granted refugee status will be required to pay around £10,000 through a means-tested scheme designed to cover the cost of their state-funded living expenses.
Abbott wrote: “This is just a tax on refugees. Imagine applying to the Kindertransport children fleeing Nazi Germany, and withholding refugee status they are entitled to.”
The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP and former Labour stalwart who had the whip removed over antisemitism allegations, also accused the government of “chasing Farage down a dead end”.
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