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David Miliband: I’m giving Burnham time and space to make his own decisions

Former New Labour minister tipped to be next foreign secretary sets out his political vision at Rabbi Sacks lecture

July 10, 2026 13:00
Miliband.jpg
David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, delivers The Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Annual Memorial Lecture in London on July 9, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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The frontrunner to become Britain's next foreign secretary has told the JC he is giving the likely next prime minister, Andy Burnham, “the time and space to make his own decisions”.

Speaking to the paper after delivering the annual Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Memorial Lecture, David Miliband would not be drawn on whether he would join the Great Officers of State on Burnham's new front bench.

“Give him the time and space to make his own decisions,” Miliband said.

The former Labour MP for South Shields, who was brought up in a Jewish household in north London and whose brother, Ed, is a contender to become chancellor in Burnham's Cabinet, now leads the International Rescue Committee in New York.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Andy Burnham

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

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