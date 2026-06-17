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Councils can’t boycott Israel without government’s permission, minister confirms

Shadow communities secretary James Cleverly asked if action would be taken against BDS policies in local government

June 17, 2026 13:14
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Activists from BDS hold a banner and a Palestinian flag as they attend a demonstration in Massy, near Paris, on May 28, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read

Local councils will not be allowed to boycott Israeli firms without the approval of the government, a minister has confirmed.

James Cleverly, the conservative shadow communities secretary, had asked the government whether the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government would “take any Best Value or regulatory intervention against local authorities which adopt anti-Israeli boycotts or divestment policies.”

In the recent local elections, several Green and Labour candidates expressed support for divestment from companies linked to Israel.

In a reply to Cleverly’s written parliamentary question on Tuesday, Alison McGovern, the local government minister, confirmed that local authorities were not permitted to act unilaterally to boycott the Jewish state.

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Topics:

BDS

local government

Israel

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