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Exclusive: Peers back calls for greater Charity Commission powers to counter IRGC influence

Kasra Aarabi, director of IRGC research at United Against Nuclear Iran, said the regime is using British charities to ‘come through the back door’

October 23, 2026 16:48
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By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Several prominent peers have backed calls for the government to grant the Charity Commission greater powers to clamp down on interference in the UK by the Iranian regime, as experts warn its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is exploiting British charities to “come through the back door”.

Lord Walney, a JC contributor and former government adviser on political violence, held a roundtable event in parliament on Tuesday in collaboration with human rights think-tank Lotus Advocacy, and fellow peers including Lord Pickles.

At the meeting, Kasra Aarabi, the director of IRGC research at non-profit group United Against Nuclear Iran (Uani), explained the proposals, saying: “The network of charities in the UK has been exploited by the Iranian regime, or by individuals and groups in the UK aligned with the regime.

“The question is how this will be tackled. The government has a consultation underway through the Charity Commission to develop new powers to tackle extremism, but it is crucial that we get these powers right.

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Topics:

Iran

IRGC

Charities

Charity Commission

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