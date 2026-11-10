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Boris Johnson writes to the JC… because he’s more Jewish than we thought

The former prime minister said he is ‘12.5 per cent Jewish’ thanks to his paternal great-grandfather – not 5 per cent as the JC claimed in a 2019 story

November 10, 2026 13:04
BoJo.jpg
Boris Johnson at Fortune’s Global Forum in New York City on November 11, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Boris Johnson has written to the JC to say he is more Jewish than an article published seven years ago claimed.

The former prime minister sent a letter after finding a JC story from 2019 which deemed him to be “five per cent Jewish”.

Now Johnson has gently challenged the JC’s calculation, saying he had should have been awarded 12.5 per cent.

The article had been written as he and Jeremy Hunt were vying to be Conservative leader and in a light-hearted vein assessed both men’s Jewish credentials. 

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Boris Johnson

Judaism

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