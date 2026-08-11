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Blocking Sir Grant Shapps from standing at next general election is ‘unfathomable’ says ex-minister’s local association

Chair of Welwyn Hatfield Conservatives said exclusion of former defence secretary had led some local members to resign

August 11, 2026 14:03
GettyImages-2152487519.jpg
Former defence secretary Sir Grant Shapps outside Downing Street (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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The Conservative association chairman of Sir Grant Shapps’s former constituency has told the JC the exclusion of the Jewish ex-cabinet minister from the Conservative Party candidacy for the next election is “unfathomable”.

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative Association chair Simon Wrenn was speaking after it emerged last month that the former defence secretary had not been selected to stand as a Parliamentary candidate.

Shapps had served as MP from the constituency from 2005 until losing to his Labour rival in the last general election in 2024.

He held a number of senior cabinet positions throughout his time in parliament including transport secretary, home secretary and business secretary.

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Topics:

Conservative Party

Grant Shapps

Kemi Badenoch

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