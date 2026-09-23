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Baroness Hodge: I proudly wear my star of David because I’m not going to hide my identity

The Labour grandee speaks to the JC ahead of the release of her memoir, Battleaxe

September 23, 2026 10:57
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Over the course of her career Dame Margaret Hodge has famously battled the BNP and confronted Jeremy Corbyn for presiding over an antisemitic Labour Party (Photo: Getty)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

7 min read
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Baroness Hodge tells the JC she proudly wears a star of David necklace because she’s “never going to hide” her identity.

The Jewish Labour grandee adds that although she is not religious, she would “never ever” be ashamed about who she is. 

“I've ended up at this age being much more proud of my Jewish identity than I might have been 30 years ago, 40 years ago… I go to synagogues now and feel very comfortable – I'm not a member of a synagogue because I'm not religious – but I do feel very comfortable in that environment,” she says.

Did that make the struggle during the years of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party worth it? “No,” she says before letting out a big laugh, “but I’m glad I am who I am”.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Margaret Hodge

Jeremy Corbyn

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