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Bahraini ambassador urges crackdown on IRGC financing and UK-based charities

Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa was speaking at an event at the Labour Party’s annual conference

September 29, 2026 09:41
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Bahrain's ambassador to the UK, Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa (R), alongside Middle East Minister Stephen Doughty (L) and Labour Foreign Policy Group Chair Councillor Peymana Assad (C) (Lorin Bell-Cross/TheJC)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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Bahrain’s ambassador to the UK has called for greater attention to be paid to charities in Britain backing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Gulf kingdom’s representative, Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, was speaking at a panel event at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Monday morning.

He said his country welcomed Britain’s designation of the IRGC as a state threat by Britain earlier this year.

Khalifa went on to urge the need for a greater understanding of the threat posed by the IRGC across the Middle East.

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Topics:

Bahrain

Labour Party

Middle East

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