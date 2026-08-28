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Obituaries

Wilem Frischmann, influential engineer behind Centre Point, dies at 95

After surviving both Auschwitz and Buchenwald, the structural engineer transformed London’s skyline with buildings including Tower 42

August 28, 2026 11:23
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Wilem Frischmann won the Outstanding Personal Contribution Award at the British Expertise International Awards (Photo: Pell Frischmann)

By

Jenni Frazer

4 min read
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In 1997 the Sunday Times put Wilem Frischmann on its annual Rich List for the first time. According to what the JC recorded, his inclusion came as a complete surprise to the engineer.

Considering that he had arrived in Britain aged 15, bearing the tattoo of someone who had gone through the Nazi concentration camps, Frischmann’s success and influence was nothing short of a miracle. That and years of extraordinary hard work.

Frischmann, who has died aged 95, may not have been the name on everybody’s lips, except in his professional life where he was almost synonymous with the post-war transformation of London’s skyline. But the buildings he worked on – most famously central London’s Centre Point and Tower 42, formerly the National Westminster Tower – survive as a lasting legacy to his life and work.

The engineer, who became chairman of an internationally recognised company of consulting engineers, Pell Frischmann, was born into a Hungarian Jewish family in one of the many “floating” eastern European towns of the early 20th century. Ungvar, where he was born in 1931, was then in Czecho-slovakia and became Uzhorod, now in Ukraine.

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