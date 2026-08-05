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Walt Odets, psychologist, dies at 79

Clinical psychologist who helped change the way LGBT leaders viewed gay health

August 5, 2026 15:26
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NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Victoria Krane, Walt Odets and Anna Strasberg attend The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Presents "LOVELAB" at The Lee Strasberg Theatre on December 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By

Gloria Tessler

4 min read
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A decade into the AIDS crisis thousands of gay men were dying in their prime, as their communities faced the epidemic wracked with grief and fear. As the crisis deepened, the American clinical psychologist and writer Walt Odets, published his 1995 best-selling book In the Shadow of the Epidemic: Being HIV-Negative in the Age of AIDS.

Dr Odets, who has died of Alzheimer’s disease aged 79 drew attention to the “fraught situation” of AIDS survivors before any effective treatment was available, and who were “anxious and lonely in their ‘wellness.’”

“For many,” he said, “survival is so difficult they sometimes wish they had not survived and sometimes hope they will not.” He added: “It has often seemed selfish, inappropriate or simply ridiculous for the uninfected to have any important feelings about themselves. Feelings about oneself seemed the exclusive right of those who were infected, sick or dying.”

Many of those not infected with HIV experienced survivor’s guilt and depression. But their feelings were important and they needed support, he argued, because a sense of fatalism among HIV-negative men encouraged unsafe sex.

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