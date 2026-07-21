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Visionary chemist Rudolph ‘Rudy’ A Marcus, dies aged 102

Marcus won the 1992 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and was just five days shy of his 103rd birthday

July 21, 2026 11:57
rudolph marcus credit US Department of Energy.jpg
Visionary chemist, Rudoph A. Marcus (Photo: US Department of Energy)

By

Siam Goorwich

3 min read
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Nobel prize winning chemist, Rudolph “Rudy" A Marcus, has died at his home in Pasadena, California, at the age of 102 – just five days shy of his 103rd birthday.

Marcus, who has been remembered by colleagues at Caltech as a “visionary scientist”, won the 1992 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for his contributions to the theory of electron transfer reactions in chemical systems".

Marcus theory explains why electrons in various settings behave so differently, and is used to describe a number of important processes in chemistry and biology, including photosynthesis, corrosion, certain types of chemiluminescence, charge separation in some types of solar cells.

Reflecting on the impact of this work, Sarah Reisman, Bren Professor of Chemistry at Caltech said: "The importance of Rudy Marcus's theory of electron transfer cannot be overstated. It provides a simple theoretical framework for one of the most fundamental processes in chemistry and has been applied to understand reactions ranging from small-molecule catalysis to complex biological systems."

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