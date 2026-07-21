Visionary chemist Rudolph ‘Rudy’ A Marcus, dies aged 102

Marcus became a naturalised US citizen in 1958, but was born in Montreal, Canada, in 1923, the only child of Esther Cohen and Myer Marcus. Both first-generation immigrants to Canada, his mother was born in Manchester and his father in New York, although they shared Lithuanian-Jewish heritage.

In the speech he gave when receiving his Nobel prize, Marcus paid tribute to his “loving parents”, recalling: “I admired my father’s athletic prowess – he excelled in several sports – and my mother’s expressive singing and piano playing.”

Marcus said that his “academic idols” growing up were two paternal uncles and his great-uncle Henrik Steen (né Markus), who he’d been told spoke 13 languages (he later discovered, much to his disappointment, that he only spoke nine).

Despite the fact that neither of his parents graduated high school, when asked during an interview in 2020 if they had encouraged him to follow an academic path, he replied: “I think that was the sort of atmosphere in my family. Now, I’m not sure if you’d regard the following as encouragement, but when I was a baby in a carriage, we lived near McGill University and my mother used to wheel me around McGill University and tell me that I would be going to McGill University. I suppose that’s a form of encouragement.”

His parent's encouragement paid off, and after leaving high school he enrolled at McGill University, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1943 and a PhD in 1946.

On the completion of his PhD, Marcus joined the new post-doctoral program at the National Research Council of Canada, and later recalled: “There were no theoretical chemists in Canada at the time, and as students I don’t think we ever considered how or where theories were conceived.”

Increasingly, he found himself drawn to theoretical work though, and later joked: “I had a tendency to break the glass vacuum apparatus, due to a still present impetuous haste, with time-consuming consequences. Nevertheless, the realisation that breaking a pencil point would have far less disastrous consequences played little or no role, I believe, in this decision to explore theory!”

In 1948, he applied to six well-known theoreticians in the US for a postdoctoral research fellowship, and in February 1949 he found himself at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, working with renowned American chemist Oscar K Rice.

The move turned out to be fortuitous in more ways than one, as he very quickly met “a charming North Carolina girl” named Laura Hearne. They married six months later and remained together until her death in 2003.

In 1951, Marcus secured his first faculty position, as assistant professorship at the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. It was there that he first made a lasting impact on the field, developing RRKM theory, which to this day remains a basic tool for calculating reaction rates.

Marcus remained at the Polytechnic institute until 1964, when he took up a position at the University of Illinois. In 1978, he joined the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), where he worked up until his death.

In a moving tribute, Caltech President Ray Jayawardhana wrote: “Rudy Marcus's career exemplified the beauty and reach of fundamental science, and he will be deeply missed by the Caltech community... His pioneering work laid the conceptual foundations that continue to shape advances in clean energy, catalysis, electronics, and beyond.”

Described as a “prolific chemist”, Marcus continued to work until he fell ill earlier this year; he maintained an active research laboratory at Caltech until his death, and his last jointly published paper appeared in the January issue of the Journal of Physical Chemistry. In a statement published by Caltech, his family wrote: "Full of zest for research and solving problems, he remained active in his field and was hard at work on three scientific papers at the time of his death."

During his nearly eight-decade career, he authored more than 500 publications and received dozens of awards, including them the Wolf Prize in 1985, considered to be the second most prestigious award in chemistry after the Nobel, and the National Medal of Science in 1989.

But perhaps, his biggest impact was on his colleagues and students. Theoretical chemist Thomas F. Miller III, who was mentored by Marcus as a young faculty member at Caltech, said: "I've never met anyone so purely committed to the joy of scientific understanding. I've also never met anyone who was both so instrumental in advancing his field and so accessible as a colleague and friend. I'm grateful to have known him."

Marcus is survived by his three sons, Alan, Kenneth and Raymond; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Rudolph A. Marcus: born July 21, 1923. Died: July 16, 2026