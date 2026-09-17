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Obituary: Lesley Urbach, Holocaust educator dies at 69

Holocaust educator who was determined that the story of her family’s long history in Germany would not die with her

September 17, 2026 10:48
Lesley Urbach9

By

Gloria Tessler

5 min read
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As co-founder, associate director and trustee of the Holocaust education charity, Generation 2 Generation (G2G), Lesley Urbach, who has died aged 69, was determined that the story of her German family of origin, the Wohls, should not die with her. That history, so tragically truncated by the Nazis, inspired her efforts on behalf of the organisation she helped launch ten years ago, to keep family histories alive between the generations.

Under its aegis, Lesley gave scores of illustrated talks to schools and community groups, reaching perhaps tens of thousands of young people. She passed on her expertise to aspiring presenters, who speak of her kindly support and the high standards she demanded. The team she helped build up of nearly 30 descendants of Holocaust survivors now regularly bring their stories and the history of the persecution of their families to school pupils.

An active member of two Jewish communities, Beit Klal Yisrael and Finchley Progressive Synagogue (FPS), she led projects linked to refugee welfare and support. She was a council member of FPS, co-editor of its newsletter, and leader of the Welfare Group. She was proud of her involvement in the shul becoming a Synagogue of Sanctuary.

In a constant quest for new initiatives, Lesley pioneered G2G Presents, an ongoing series of monthly online events showcasing the charity’s work, and discussing issues of contemporary relevance.

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Obituary

Holocaust

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