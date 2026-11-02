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Obituary: Sir Roy Goode, CBE

Father of modern commercial law who safeguarded over 30,000 pension funds after the Maxwell theft scandal

November 2, 2026 12:56
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Sir Roy Goode (Photo: Bill Knight, Queen Mary University of London)

By

Gloria Tessler

5 min read
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He was a professor of law at St John's College Oxford, and a legal scholar regarded as the father of modern English commercial law, but I remember Sir Roy Goode, who has died aged 93, as a man of great humour, affable charm and a personality so modest that nobody who met him could be in awe of, despite his monumental achievements. And monumental they were.

The 16-year-old who left school to write a book, but couldn't decide what to write about, ended up authoring some 40 legal textbooks, including Commercial Law (1982), Legal Problems of Credit and Security (1982) and Principles of Corporate Insolvency (1990), publishing several later editions. To find the subject that would be his life's work, the 16-year-old Goode leafed alphabetically through various legal titles until he was intrigued by the subject of hire purchase. He knew nothing about it, but realised the subject had been untouched for several decades. That pioneering spirit spurred him until he became a leading expert on commercial law. He served on the inquiry behind the establishment of the 1974 Consumer Credit Act.

The Oxford don was celebrated for having safeguarded the retirement funds of more than 30,000 people after Robert Maxwell fell from the Lady Ghislaine, his luxury yacht off the Canary Island on November 5, 1991. It happened through his chairmanship of the ten member Pension Law Review Committee set up in 1992-3 following Maxwell's theft of some £480 million from the Mirror Group's pension fund. The committee faced a massive challenge: 8,000 questionnaires were sent out, lawyers, employers and unions were consulted, and public meetings were attended by hundreds.

"Our role was basically to listen while people described good or bad experiences they had had," Goode told The Times in September, 1993, when he delivered the final report to Peter Lilley, the social security secretary. That report led to the Pensions Act, 1995, which ensured that pensioners would not lose out even if unscrupulous employers raided their funds.

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