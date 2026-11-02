Obituary: Sir Roy Goode, CBE

Goode was appointed OBE in 1972, then CBE two years later. He was knighted for services to academic law in 2000. He was elected a fellow of the British Academy in 1988, qualified as a barrister and made a QC in 1990. The incipient humanity that was a key part of his character could be seen in the regret he expressed for the long hours demanded by commercial law firms of "our brightest and best, who are left with little time for a social life if they aspire to a partnership".

Goode expressed an early interest in hire purchase issues and his first book, Hire Purchase Law and Practice (1962) was published during the increasing popularity of hire purchase for consumer goods, criticised for their effect on the country's money supply figures. His authoritative and well-respected book and the detailed research which preceded it aroused the interest of leading law firm Mishcon & Co, where he would become a partner in 1968. In the same year he was nominated to serve on an inquiry into consumer credit by a former editor of The Economist, Geoffrey Crowther, whose subsequent report would lead to the 1974 Consumer Credit Act responsible for the regulation of loans rebates for early debt settlement and liability for faulty goods.

As a leading expert on commercial law, Goode developed his own pioneering approach to what had often been considered a dry subject. An example of this was his founding of the postgraduate Centre for Commercial Law Studies (CCLS) at the present Queen Mary University of London in 1980 and – despite having left school at 16 and never attended university – he was eventually appointed professor of law at Oxford University. Here he became known as an inspiring teacher who combined a rigorous, practical legal framework with intellectual precision, and someone who always found time for his students. It made him a role model for generations of commercial lawyers who followed him. A colleague described him as "the father of modern English commercial law".

I did not become acquainted with Roy Goode through any of the great offices of legal or academic repute, but at Mill Hill station where a small crowd of us waited for the 9.11 train to Farringdon. As I was always the last to arrive, racing to the platform on the point of missing the train, Roy and the others hailed my arrival with a rousing cheer. Roy made the journey to work a pleasure with a blend of jokes and debate on the issues of the day. He disguised his brilliance through a blend of modest accessibility, occasionally reprising the role of absent-minded professor when he became so engrossed in conversation that he left the documents he needed for the day on the train.

Roy Goode was born into a Jewish family in Portsmouth, the son of Samuel, a naval outfitter and Bloom, née Zeid, who sold both Rediffusion televisions and vacuum cleaners, but had the creative talent to write stories for True Confessions magazine. Goode attended north London's prestigious Highgate School, but chose to leave in 1949 to take up articles at a local Portsmouth solicitor's office, aware that such training posts were hard to come by.

He completed both Law Society exams while working in the courts, taking an external law degree with London University. He further developed his professional expertise by spending his national service in the army's legal aid section, including a latter spell in Cyprus where he achieved the rank of acting corporal. His latent interest in hire-purchase legislation led him to research the subject more fully when he moved to a Braintree, Essex law firm in 1957. Then he joined Victor Mishcon & Co in London.

He met Catherine Rueff at a London party and they married in 1964, after only a month's engagement, both describing it as "love at first sight". Catherine worked for Relate, the marriage guidance charity. He was appointed professor of law at the former Queen Mary's College, now Queen Mary University of London, based in Lincoln's Inn Fields, and it was here that he would eventually launch the Centre for Commercial Law Studies, which fused commercial law with academia. The centre has become so successful that it now boasts over a thousand master's and doctoral students enrolled from around the world. In 2011 a scholarship scheme has been named in Goode's honour.

After moving to Oxford University in 1990, where he was appointed Norton Rose professor of English law, Goode continued to maintain his links with CCLS, and also became a fellow of St John's College. He served on the Monopolies and Mergers Commission, and the Department of Trade and Industry's advisory committee on arbitration, He chaired the Pension Law Review Committee from 1992-93 following the Maxwell scandal, culminating in the Pensions Act 1955.

Goode contributed to such international treaties as the Cape Town Convention, set up to resolve the problem of obtaining certain and opposable rights to high-value aviation assets, and the international body, Unidroit, which seeks to harmonised commercial and private law across borders.

Always concerned with human and legal rights, Goode also chaired the executive committee of Justice, the legal reform charity from 1994-96 and volunteered at the Camden Community Law Centre. His hobbies included browsing in bookshops, and chess, which he played for Hampshire County in his youth. In recent years he established a chess club for children at an Oxford primary school. He was also a keen collector of old British county maps.

Roy Goode could hardly be described as having retired, since he continued to teach university seminars into his nineties. He is survived by Catherine and their daughter Naomi.

Royston Miles Goode: born April 6, 1933. Died June 24, 2026