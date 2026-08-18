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Obituaries

Obituary: Photographer Elliott Franks dies aged 62

Franks specialised in the ballet scene but in recent years worked closely with Stop The Hate

August 18, 2026 09:45
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Elliott Franks (Image: Elliott Franks)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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A retiring man, in his older brother’s words, Elliott Franks spoke mainly through the lensof his camera.

To many of those who knew him in the last three years of his life, he was the photographer who captured every pro-Israel protest organised by campaign group Stop The Hate – steady in hand and equally steady in character.

Born on August 30, 1963, to Myra and Phil Franks, he grew up in Kingsbury, and attended Yavneh primary school in Wembley. The second oldest in a family of four, his childhood was one of stability and normality.

He was a keen autograph collector – something that may have inspired his future career. 
While some siblings progressed on from Yavneh to Jewish secondary schools, others attended secular state schools. Franks went to Kingsbury High, where he found himself in the same class as Conservative politician Sir Grant Shapps.

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