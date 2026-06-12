Obituary: Norman Balon

The renowned publican Norman Balon, who rejoiced in being known as “London’s Rudest Landlord” has died at the age of 99. For over 60 years, Norman was a fixture behind the bar in the Coach and Horses in Greek Street where his clientele ranged from prostitutes and shop lifters, to actors and artists, lawyers and policemen.
He was made famous by the cartoon series The Regulars published in Private Eye, Jeffrey Bernard’s Low Life column in The Spectator and then Keith Waterhouse’s acclaimed play Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell in which the writer gets locked in the pub overnight. Norman was even the subject of a play Norman Balon – It’s All True by his successor as pub landlord, Alistair Choat, which played for one night only in January 2023 to a packed house at the Shaftesbury Theatre.
Norman was born in Ilford in 1927, the second of Anne’s four children, the eldest of three with Jack. In 1927 the family moved to Bournemouth where his parents ran two kosher hotels. Due to the war the family moved back to London and settled coincidentally in Temple Fortune where Norman spent the last 40 years of his life. Norman attended Hendon Technical College, but when just after his 16th birthday he got a call from his parents that they had bought The Coach & Horses pub in Soho and he must come to work there straight away. That was a relief for Norman as, although fantastic at mental arithmetic he did not enjoy school and played the class clown, so much so that he was taken to a psychologist to check that there was nothing wrong with him.
The pub opened up a whole new world for Norman. He was exposed to Soho and cultivated an eclectic set of customers who included artists Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon, actors Peter O’Toole, Tom Baker and John Hurt, entertainer Danny La Rue and of course Private Eye and the writer Jeffrey Bernard. The pub was Norman’s new playground where he could talk to whoever he wanted and tell anyone that he found boring to piss off. He revelled in being known as “London’s Rudest Landlord”. The first time his step-daughter visited the pub, he wanted to show her an original Regulars cartoon hanging high on the wall. He just climbed on the table where some customers were sitting, almost sending drinks flying. One customer was angry and almost got uppity but the other just said “That’s Norman for you.”
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