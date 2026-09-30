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Obituary: Dame Esther Rantzen dies at 86

Television presenter who hosted the BBC series That's Life! for 21 years and founded the charities Childline and The Silver Line

September 30, 2026 19:25
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Esther Rantzen at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Elisa Bray

5 min read
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Even in the throes of terminal illness, Dame Esther Rantzen begged MPs to allow her to attend a debate in Parliament on assisted dying, then urged people to write to their MP about the topic, so committed was she throughout her life to campaigning and making a difference for others.

Diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2018, Dame Esther succumbed to the illness on September 30, 2026. She was 86.

Dame Esther openly revealed the fact that she had joined Dignitas, the assisted dying clinic in Switzerland, to avoid the possibility of a protracted and painful death. As proposed legislation was set to be brought before the Commons, she stressed that assisted dying could be “carefully legalised” and wrote to her own MP to argue for a change in the law that would mean she “could look forward in confidence to a death which is pain-free surrounded by people I love”.

Born in 1940 in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, to Katherine and Henry Rantzen, Dame Esther went to school in New York for two years before returning to London and attending North London Collegiate School, and then Oxford University in 1959 where she read English.

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