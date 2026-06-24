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Obituary: Beatrice Baxter dies at 102

Chemistry teacher who taught children with physical disabilities to conduct chemistry experiments

June 24, 2026 14:45
Beatrice Jeanne Baxter

By

Michael Baxter

3 min read

My mother, Beatrice Baxter, who has died aged 102, was one of the last surviving wartime boffins. She was a secondary school chemistry teacher in Ilford, Essex.

After teaching at two mainstream Essex schools – Gearies and Fairlop – she worked in the town for the rest of her career at Ethel Davis, a community special school for disabled children, where she became adept at helping pupils in wheelchairs or with cerebral palsy to carry out chemistry experiments.

She was born Beatrice Jeanne Fox in 1923 in the City of London maternity hospital, in theoretical earshot of Bow bells, making her a genuine cockney. Her English-born parents were William Fox, an accountant. and Dora nee Austin, a seamstress. As a child she lived in Finsbury. Her paternal grandparents had been married in the Great Synagogue by Chief Rabbi Nathan Marcus Adler, so her family has belonged to what is now the United Synagogue since before it was created.

A brilliant student, she won several prizes at primary school. When a mother sneered, “Jews’ luck,” her mother replied “No, Jews’ brains.” She won a scholarship to the exclusive Skinners’ Girls’ School. She hated it there; as a scholarship girl, she was the constant victim of snobbery, and was even less popular when she came top of the class.

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