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Legendary music executive, Clive Davis, dies aged 94

During his 60-year career, he launched the careers of Whitney Houston, Billy Joel and Janis Joplin

June 23, 2026 15:44
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Clive Davis at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024 (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read

Legendary music executive Clive Davis has died at his home in Manhattan at the age of 94.

During his 60-year career, Davis discovered, championed and signed some of the biggest artists in music history, including Barry Manilow, Billy Joel, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Luther Vandross and Alicia Keys, and groups such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Aerosmith, The Kinks and Bay City Rollers. Whitney Houston, who he discovered as a teenager, went on to become one of the biggest-selling artists of all time, and the pair remained close up until her death in 2012.

Announcing his death on social media, Davis’s family wrote: “To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives... To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the centre of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love.”

Born to Herman and Florence Davis in 1932, Davis grew up in Brooklyn, New York. His father was an electrician and travelling tie salesman, and Davis later said that his mother carried herself with a “regal air”. Named after the English movie star Clive Brook, who starred opposite Marlene Dietrich in the 1932 film Shanghai Express, Davis later said: “Believe me, there were not many kids named Clive in Crown Heights.”

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Obituary

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