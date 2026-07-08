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Obituaries

Journalist Vera Elyashiv dies aged 97

Lithuanian survivor and journalist who questioned the success of Germany’s denazification programme

July 8, 2026 09:19
Vera wedding with Robert Audley

By

Gloria Tessler

5 min read
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She was lined up to be shot by the Nazis but rescued at the last moment by the Russian army in 1945. This was one of the many terrors experienced by the young Vera Elyashiv which she described, at the age of 16, in A Letter I Wrote in 1945. It remains her only testament to her Holocaust experiences.

Elyashiv, who has died aged 97, and whose letter was published in The Jewish Quarterly in 1970 wrote: “I hope that it will be remembered that it was written by a bewildered little girl with neither writing nor publishing ambitions about how her father and entire family perished and she alone survived without really trying, but feeling guilty and ashamed for that.”

Vera was 12 when the Nazis ordered all the Jews in the Kovno ghetto in Lithuania into the town square at 5am on the morning of October 27, 1941. She and her father watched “huddled and bent shadows emerging from all directions. All were going – the old and the crippled, some limping, some hopping, sick ones and paralysed ones carried with their beds. But you could hear hardly anything but the uneven shuffling of feet – it was like a speechless funeral.

“I stood there, clinging to my father’s arm with one hand and grandmother’s with the other, her other hand being held by grandfather.” But suddenly she saw her grandparents thrown to the left. “Of all the terrible moments that were to follow this was one of the worst for me. I don’t think I’ll ever forget their big, helpless eyes. They kept turning to us with outstretched arms and their lips were moving but no words came out. Two Gestapo officers pushed them brutally away.”

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