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Obituaries

John Lebor, former mayor of Brent, dies aged 97

A socialist who battled for workers’ rights.

September 29, 2026 11:36
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John Lebor, former-mayor of Brent (Courtesy)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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On more than one occasion, John Lebor was offered triple his salary to go and work for the very factories he had fought against in his legal work where he battled for workers’ rights. Every time, he turned the offers down.

A man who wore many hats, he was a highly-respected lawyer, a local politician, and a leader of a Zionist organisation, but above all, Lebor was a socialist.

His only child, Benjamin, who described him as a “true English gentleman who never bowed down to capitalists”, said his father spent his life helping others.

Lebor was born on January 18, 1929, in Queen’s Park, and lived his whole life in Brent – where he eventually became mayor.

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