Holocaust survivor Tom Reichental, who taught thousands of Irish students about the Shoah, dies at 90

Tomi with his mother, Judith, and brother, Miki. (Photo courtesy of Holocaust Education Ireland)

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Speaking about the experience in a 2009 documentary about his life titled Til the Tenth Generation, Reichental said: “What I witnessed as a nine-year-old boy is impossible to describe: the starvation, the cruelty of the camp guards, the cold and the disease. People who were just skin and bone and looked like living skeletons were walking around very slowly, some of them dropping to the ground never to get up again. They were dying in their hundreds, their emaciated bodies left where they fell or thrown into heaps.”

During this time, Reichental witnessed his own grandmother’s body being tossed into a cart with other corpses.

Eighty per cent of Slovakia’s Jewish population was murdered in the Holocaust, leaving Reichental and his remaining relatives among a small minority who survived the war once Bergen-Belsen was liberated in April 1945. After discovering a decimated postwar Slovakia was inhospitable to Holocaust survivors, the family moved to Israel in 1949. Reichental briefly lived on a kibbutz to learn machinery and welding before rejoining his parents in Nahariya and, in 1956, he fought for the Israeli army in the Sinai campaign.

He moved to Ireland in 1959 to seize an opportunity to run a small zipper factory in Dublin. It was there that Reichental met Evanne Blackman, who was also Jewish, and the couple married at Terenure Synagogue in 1961. The couple had three sons and were married for 42 years, until Evanne passed away from cancer in 2003.

Reichental never spoke about his experience at Bergen-Belsen until, in 2004, one of his sons invited him to appear before a group of schoolchildren to share his story. He told the BBC in 2019: "I started to speak because I thought I owed it to the victims and that their memory is not forgotten."

From then on, Reichental regularly travelled across Ireland to talk to secondary school students about the horrors of the Holocaust. As the impact of his talks expanded, particularly thanks to his inspiring emphasis on reconciliation and tolerance, he was invited to address the European Parliament, TEDX – the American-Canadian nonprofit media organisation that posts international talks online, and multiple prestigious universities.

He has received numerous awards for his advocacy work, including Honorary Doctorates from Trinity College Dublin and Dublin City University, an Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany and the British Empire Medal for services to Holocaust education.

And Reichental also became the subject of several documentaries, most notably the award-winning film Close to Evil (2014), which followed Reichental’s attempt to meet with an SS guard who’d been one of his jailers at Bergen-Belsen. He told the Guardian: “As Jews we have a tradition of atonement, it is a rich and noble concept. I am not a rabbi, nor am I a very observant Jew. But I am a product of my background and for me I understand atonement as a person’s effort to acquire a new heart and a new spirit.”

While the SS guard declined to meet with Reichental, other relatives of SS officers reached out to him during the filming process. He even developed a lasting friendship with the granddaughter of convicted Nazi war criminal Hans Ludin, who signed off on the deportations of every Jew in Slovakia – including Reichental and his family. That unlikely friendship exemplified Reichental's remarkable commitment to compassion over hate, forgiveness over revenge.

Tomi Reichental: born June, 1935. Died: May 31, 2026