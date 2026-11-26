He highlighted the significance of her decision to revisit Auschwitz for television, saying: “She confronted her own painful history so that others might better understand it, helping to lay the foundations for much of the Holocaust education and remembrance work that organisations such as ours carry forward today.”

Born in Bielsko, Poland, in 1926, the Nazi invasion forced her family to flee to Lublin. As persecution intensified, she and her mother attempted several escapes from Poland before eventually obtaining false identity papers with the help of a Catholic priest.

The pair travelled to Germany posing as non-Jewish Polish forced labourers, but were eventually betrayed and arrested. They arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau on April 2, 1943. Kitty was just 16.

“From then on, we had no names. I was now number 39934 and my mother was number 39933,” Kitty recalled.

She spent eight months working in the notorious Kanada Kommando, sorting the belongings of Jews murdered in the nearby gas chambers.

As Allied forces advanced, she and her mother were transferred between camps, forced on a brutal death march and eventually imprisoned at Bergen-Belsen. They were liberated by American forces on April 14, 1945.

They were the only survivors of their immediate family. Her father had been murdered, her brother killed at Stalingrad and around 30 other relatives perished in Auschwitz.

The pair arrived in Britain in 1946, but found that many people were reluctant to hear about what they had endured. In a speech for Holocaust Memorial Day in 2013, Kitty recalled the reception they received: “Even Jewish people told us not to speak of our experiences in case we upset others.”

In a separate interview, she revealed that it took approximately 15 years before someone first encouraged her to share her story.

She published her first book, I Am Alive, in 1961 and subsequently made the documentary Return to Auschwitz, which followed her emotional return to the camp. She also produced Death March: A Survivor's Story and wrote a second book, Return to Auschwitz.

She helped establish the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET), served as a trustee for many years and played an important role in the development of its Lessons from Auschwitz Project.

HET chief executive Karen Pollock said the organisation was “deeply saddened at the loss of our dear friend”, describing Kitty as “a remarkable woman whose courage, determination and irrepressible spirit touched generations of people across the world”.

“For many thousands of young people, hearing Kitty speak was not simply an educational experience, but an encounter they would remember for the rest of their lives.”

Kitty also spoke passionately about the importance of people from different backgrounds standing together against hatred. In her 2013 Holocaust Memorial Day address, she said: “Communities need to build bridges and stand together. That is the best way to prevent a repetition in future.”

She was appointed OBE in 2003 for her services to Holocaust education and received an honorary doctorate from the University of Birmingham in 2013.

Newman said the AJR was proud that she had been part of its community, where she regularly attended local gatherings.

“As we witness rising antisemitism and the increasing distortion of the Holocaust, we must honour Kitty not simply by remembering her remarkable life, but by continuing the work to which she devoted it,” he said.

The AJR extended its condolences to her family and friends, adding: “May her memory be a blessing.”

Kitty Hart-Moxon: Born Bielsko, Poland, on December 1, 1926. Died: London, November 25, 2026