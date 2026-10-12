Obituary: Felicity Green, influential fashion journalist, dies at 100

Upcoming photographers such as David Bailey shot cover spreads in black and white. Green designed her own pages choosing the balance between text and photos. Her articles, she insisted, made fashion “relate to your life, to your money, to your attitudes, to your prejudices, to your pleasures”.

She did not see herself as simply a fashion editor, more an observer of street fashion, which reflected perceptible changes in society; the clothes worn on a shopping spree or on a night out, the choice of haircut. And she could be quite acerbic in defining her role: “Fashion is not a bloody religion, as most fashion editors seem to think it is,” was her comment on the publication of her 2014 memoir, Sex, Sense and Nonsense: Felicity Green on the ‘60s Fashion Scene. “It’s about people,” she insisted. The book featured the best examples of her Daily Mirror fashion pages, conveying her view, revolutionary in her day, that fashion should be for everybody.

However, it was not always an easy ride. Cecil King, chair of publishing group IPC, of which the Mirror was then a part, was incandescent at seeing mini-skirts and trouser suits on her pages and threatened to sack her. “How long are you going to continue to put those ridiculous clothes in my newspaper?” he roared. “Can you imagine the wife of a Sheffield bus-driver wearing that?” But Mirror Group chair Hugh Cudlipp trusted her enough to give her the Mirror’s front page “to tell our readers what the Swinging Sixties are all about”.

That front page of her book was a special souvenir issue of the Mirror in which Green’s headline was “64: The Year That Changed all our lives.” After political references to Khrushchev’s dismissal and China’s atomic bomb, it continued: “Skirts got shorter, boys’ hair got longer, smart girls wore the trousers, the topless went bust and the Beatles went everywhere.”

Meanwhile, at home Harold Wilson’s Labour government came to power, and for a pre-election dinner with Cudlipp, Green was asked to perm Mary Wilson’s hair, for which she was rewarded with a thank you poem from Mary. But Green was not immune to sexist taunts and jibes. Press Gazette called her “the first director to powder her nose before a board meeting” and worse would follow. Green rose above such misogyny with a polite smile, until her discovery in 1978 that a new male board member received more than twice her salary proved a step too far. She resigned before becoming managing director of Vidal Sassoon, helping launch Working Woman magazine and counselling the boards of the Express, the Telegraph and M&S Magazine. She then took up a senior lectureship role at St Martin’s College of Art and Design.

In 2011, in her mid 80s, she was invited by The Observer to write on fashion for mature ladies. For this series Audrey Hepburn was her role model. Green was appointed OBE for services to journalism in 2012.

Felicity Green was born in Dagenham, east London, to Jewish parents, Annie and Emanuel Green, who lived above a bike shop. An only child, she grew up in poverty and in difficult circumstances caused by parental tensions owing to her mother’s deafness. Green tried to mitigate between her parents. Her shared love of cinema with her father sparked her interest in the fashion styles of 1930s Hollywood stars. She began designing her own dresses at the age of 14. She was educated at Clark’s College, Ilford and took the obligatory shorthand typing route for girls of her era – where she described herself as “the worst pupil Pitman ever had” and became a secretary at Woman & Beauty Magazine in the 1940s, where the editor taught her correct deportment, treated her as the office dogsbody but promoted her to fashion editor within two years.

After a spell at WS Crawford advertising agency she was offered a job by Cudlipp on Woman’s Sunday Mirror later absorbed into Woman Magazine. She became associate editor at the Daily Mirror in 1961, where the editor, Lee Howard gave her tough advice on dealing with recalcitrant males unused to a woman boss; “You will have to give them a bollocking from time to time but do it gracefully and always let him leave your room with his balls intact.” It stood her in good stead throughout her career. In a letter to The Guardian following Green’s death, a former colleague, Felicity Lawrence, described her as “witty, stylish, direct and a marketing genius”. She added: “As well as passing on the now famous tip that if you wanted to win an argument with a more senior male ego, best not to chew their balls off....’ You need to be a crab, darling, you’ll get much further if you come at things side ways, so people don’t see you coming.’”

Green was married for 40 years to businessman Geoffrey Hill, who predeceased her in 1992, but they had no children. She feared she would not make a good mother. During her Desert Island Discs appearance in 2011, she admitted that she would have loved grandchildren.

GLORIA TESSLER

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Felicity Green: born June 26, 1926. Died: September 10, 2026