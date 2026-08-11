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Bletchley Park codebreaker Miriam Rodrigues-Pereira dies aged 104

She went on to become a Cold War analyst and a stalwart member of the Spanish and Portuguese Sephardi Community

August 11, 2026 17:01
Miriam at Bletchley Park.jpg
Miriam Rodrigues-Pereira in front of the Codebreakers' Wall at Bletchley Park

By

Kris Musikant

4 min read
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Miriam Rodrigues-Pereira, who has died aged 104, was a Bletchley Park codebreaker, a Cold War analyst at the Foreign Office and, for more than 40 years, the Honorary Archivist and later Chairman of the Spanish & Portuguese Jews’ Congregation’s Advisory Committee on Congregational Records and Treasures.

Born on 4 July 1922, she was the only daughter and middle child of the Reverend Benjamin Rodrigues-Pereira, minister of the Sephardi congregation in Manchester, and his wife, Sarina.

Benjamin had come to England from the Netherlands in 1910, aged 20; his father was Haham Aaron Rodrigues-Pereira of The Hague.

Sarina was the daughter of Samuel Nissim Levy, who had moved from Corfu to Manchester. The multi-lingual household this created, shaped Miriam’s life profoundly.

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Topics:

Second World War

S&P Sephardi Community

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