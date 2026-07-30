Become a Member
Obituaries

Artist Tess Jaray dies at 88

The geometric abstract artist was inspired by Renaissance, Baroque and Islamic architecture

July 30, 2026 11:36
portrait-jaray-tess-credit aware-1125x1500
Tess Jaray (Photo: Aware)

By

Gloria Tessler

5 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The magnificence of Renaissance, Baroque and Islamic art, plus her own Viennese background, were all subsumed into the creative imagination of architectural artist Tess Jaray. Yet her instincts remained essentially minimalist. From the terrazzo floor at Victoria Station, to the fifth-floor roof terrace of London’s Art Council, her abstract geometric designs invite you to look up to the sky or down to the earth. But before starting a new project, she pondered the question: “How is it possible to cut out everything extraneous to what you want to say?”

Jaray, who has died aged 88, was the first woman to be awarded a teaching role at the Slade Slade School of Fine Art, but will be chiefly remembered for her architecture-inspired art in public spaces. Visitors here can see her work today at the Tate, the V&A and the British Museum, but her talents took her way beyond the UK to Australia, Germany and Russia, where she designed the British Embassy’s new forecourt in Moscow between 1999–2001.

Her minimalist work featuring grids and rectangles may seem at odds with the majesty of the Baroque and Renaissance periods, yet offers a surprising nod to those eras. One example, pointed out by The Sunday Times’ art critic Waldemar Januszczak in 2016, is the way her pale greys and eggshell blues are divided by a jagged line reflecting the baroque balustrade in Rome’s church of San Carlo alle Quattro Fontane by Francesco Borromini.

Jaray’s red and blue triangular, geometric design at Birmingham’s Barber Institute of Fine Arts, From Outside, is bordered by a red and blue line that stops intriguingly before the end, posing a question about her intention.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Obituary

Art

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper