Actor Louise Lasser dies aged 87

Born on April 11, 1939, in Manhattan, to secular Jewish parents, Samuel and Paula Lasser, much of her childhood was overshadowed by her mother’s struggles with severe mental illness.

Lasser admitted in a 2013 interview with US website The Toast that as a youngster she would often hide her Jewish heritage not only because she felt she “didn’t look it”, but also because her family had “hang-ups” about certain Jewish topics, including the pronunciation of the word bagel.

Despite this Lasser studied political science at Brandeis University, which was founded by the Jewish American Society.

After realising her love of acting, she dropped out of her degree to pursue a stage career, training under actor Sanford Meisner, and performing on Broadway.

She met her future husband in the late 1950s NYC theatre scene. Lasser, had just turned 20, Allen was also in his early twenties and married to his first wife, Harlene Rosen.

They met on a double date, Lasser and her then-boyfriend, and Allen and Harlene, and, despite their rather unorthodox way of meeting, the pair hit it off.

“We immediately [felt like we] were meant to be in the same playpen. Immediately we just connected,” she said in her interview with The Toast.

By 1962, Allen and Rosen had divorced and in 1966, he and Lasser were wed.

She went on to feature in Allen’s films, including 1969’s Take the Money and Run and 1971’s Bananas.

But throughout all this time, Lasser was struggling with her mental health.

She had saved her mother from a suicide attempt in 1961, but in 1964 another attempt proved fatal.

Her father also died by suicide sometime later.

Depression took a heavy toll on Lasser throughout her life from the time she first started looking into what the term meant when she was at university, and she also suffered from anxiety.

In 1970 Lasser and Allen divorced, but they remained on good enough terms for her to continue appearing in his films including 1973’s Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask).

But Lasser achieved real stardom when she found herself playing Mary Hartman in the 1976 show. However, the pressure of success led her to suffer what has been described as nervous breakdowns and once, while buying a dolls house in an antique store, she was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine and was arrested.

As her real life was unravelling, the writers of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman decided to embed the stories into the show, merging the line for Lasser on what was real and what was not.

In the 2013 interview with The Toast she described this period in her life as “a blur”.

In Allen’s 2020 memoir Apropos of Nothing, he wrote of Lasser that he wondered “just how huge a star she could have been if she’d never had to fight an uphill battle all the way”.

As she grew older, she revealed, her Jewishness became a more integral part of her identity, saying: “Only really recently... I found myself... feeling lucky I had [Jewish] background.

“I thought it was a pretty hip background.”

She went on to say how over time, her humour started to come out in “a more aggressive way” and was “more Jewish oriented”. When she eventually started coaching acting she said: “When I started teaching, I noticed it creeping into the classroom, and I liked it.

“I didn’t have time for the hiding and pretending it wasn’t there.”

Lasser died at the age of 87 at her home in Manhattan.

She is survived by her partner, fellow actor Michael Citriniti.

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Louise Lasser: Born: April 11, 1939. Died: July 6, 2026