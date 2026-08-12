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Obituaries

Actor Louise Lasser dies aged 87

Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman actress and former wife of Woody Allen whose life and career was marred by mental health difficulties

August 12, 2026 09:30
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Louise Lasser, as a young actor (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Perhaps most famous for playing the lead role in the 1970s American soap satire Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, much of Louise Jane Lasser’s real life echoed that of her drama-ridden fictional counterpart.

The show, which mocked the unrealistic turmoil of soap operas, ran for 325 episodes between 1976 and 1977 and saw Lasser shine as Hartman, a suburban housewife consumed by sheer absurdity.

From a basketball coach drowning in a bowl of Hartman’s chicken soup to her grandfather, “the Fernwood Flasher”, terrorising the town by doing exactly what one could expect of someone bestowed with this dubious moniker, there wasn’t a dull moment in the popular show.

And Lasser’s life, which was marked by nervous breakdowns, suicides of family members and a marriage to the famously neurotic Woody Allen, was nearly as dramatic.

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