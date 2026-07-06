Economist and former Fed chair, Alan Greenspan, dies aged 100

Alan Greenspan, who has died aged 100, led a life tied in to the American success story. The son of Jewish immigrants, he first became a music student and a renowned jazz musician, before becoming an economist and eventually the 13th chairman of the US Federal Reserve, his name a byword for the steadiness of American economics. Greenspan, who turned 100 in March this year, was born in New York, the only child of a couple with Romanian and Hungarian Jewish backgrounds. His father, Herbert, or Herman, arrived in America from Romania in 1906, authorities registering him as Haim Grunspann. Rose Goldsmith, Greenspan’s mother, was from a Hungarian family. The couple divorced when Greenspan was a child, and he was brought up by Rose, who worked in a furniture store.

As a teenager, Greenspan showed prodigious musical talent and studied the clarinet at New York’s renowned Juilliard School of Music. He played in a band with Stan Getz, the legendary jazz saxophonist, before touring the country with the Henry Jerome Band. This peripatetic lifestyle, reportedly gave him “a valuable practical insight into the workings of US business”.

But Greenspan evidently had ambitions outside music. He began to study economics and busied himself in doing the band’s accounts while they were touring. Aged 19, he secured a place at New York University as an economics student. After graduation he found a job at JP Morgan as an economic consultant – where he eventually became a member of its board. Greenspan was rejected for military service in 1944 after his local draft board declared him medically unfit owing to a spot on his lung.

Greenspan worked on improving his economic career, climbing steadily up the ladder and becoming one of the country’s most trusted advisers. Greenspan pursued her belief that society functions most efficiently when people actively pursue their own self-interests, to the exclusion of the interests of society as a whole. In an article he wrote in 1966, he declared “the welfare state” was “nothing more than a mechanism by which governments confiscate the wealth of the productive members of a society”. So it came as little surprise to commentators when in 1987 President Ronald Reagan first nominated Greenspan to the Federal Reserve.