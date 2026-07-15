Become a Member
Community

Vulnerable Jews will suffer from Home Office visa changes, care provider warns

Care workers supporting the Jewish community face returning to their home countries despite mounting demand for services

July 15, 2026 10:02
GettyImages-2208304018.jpg
Many elderly people rely on carers from abroad (Photo: Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Vulnerable members of the community could lose the carers they rely on after Home Office immigration changes leave dozens of overseas care workers facing a forced return to their home country, a local care provider has warned.

Kells Domiciliary Care, an Enfield-based company that provides care to dozens of Jewish clients, says 29 of its staff could be forced to leave the UK as their visas expire, despite the company’s willingness to continue sponsoring them.

Six employees of KDC have today become official “overstayers” in Britain following sweeping changes to the government’s immigration policy.

The route to settlement for migrant workers has been extended from five to 15 years, and all new overseas social care visas via the Health and Care Worker visa route have been paused.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

Home Office

Social Care

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper