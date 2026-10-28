The Spectacle Markers’ livery company was founded in 1629. For the first time this autumn, its Master was installed in a synagogue

For Baker, the choice of venue made the occasion especially meaningful.

“It was a great honour firstly, to be elected as Master, and secondly, to be able to have the ceremony at Bevis Marks,” he said.

“My father was also an optometrist and Freeman of WCSM and my elder son has recently become a Freeman, although he is following a different career path. My thanks go to Rabbi Shalom Morris and the shul's choir, led by Jason Silver, for enabling me to celebrate both Company and family history in this way.”

The Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers was established in 1629 and is one of the City of London’s historic livery companies. It brings together professionals working across eye health and sight care, with a wider mission to improve vision and support people affected by sight loss.

Baker’s connection with the profession began long before his own appointment. After graduating from Aston University with a degree in ophthalmic optics, he joined his father’s optical practice in 1994, eventually running the business for three decades before its sale in 2024.

The practice was in New Southgate, close to the Palmers Green synagogue where Baker grew up attending services.

His professional life has also included a parallel career as a writer, combining his knowledge of optics with an interest in communicating the science and history of vision to a wider audience.

He has published two books: How Glasses Caught a Killer; And Other Stories of How Optics Changed the World and Window of the Soul; A Brief Exploration of the Human Eye.

Baker joined the Spectacle Makers as a Freeman in 1988 and subsequently became a Liveryman before progressing to the Court of Assistants, the Company’s governing body.

His appointment as Master brings together these longstanding professional connections and a family legacy spanning generations.

During his year as Master, Baker will work alongside his Wardens to advance the Company’s work in eye health, education and research.

“With the help of my Wardens, Professor Leon Davies and Alderman Vincent Keaveny, I hope to further the Company's aim that no-one should be left behind because of poor vision. To that end we will continue to support research and education in the optical sector,” he said.

“Of course nothing I've done could have been achieved without my wife, Julie, the Mistress Spectacle Maker.” Baker added.

The role of Master is traditionally held for approximately a year, and Baker’s term will follow an unusual calendar because of the timing of his installation during the Jewish festival season. His year in office is expected to conclude shortly after Rosh Hashanah next year.