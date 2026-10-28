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The Spectacle Markers’ livery company was founded in 1629. For the first time this autumn, its Master was installed in a synagogue

David Baker took office in the ancient livery company at a ceremony at Bevis Marks synagogue

October 28, 2026 14:46
Master reading Lesson.jpg
David Baker at the ceremony at Bevis Marks (Photo: courtesy)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A Jewish optometrist and author has made history after becoming the first Master of the Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers to be installed in a synagogue during the organisation’s nearly 400-year history.

David Baker, a member of Elstree & Borehamwood United Synagogue, took office at a special ceremony at Bevis Marks Synagogue in the City of London on September 30, combining his professional achievements with his Jewish heritage in an occasion that held particular significance for his family.

The installation took place during Chol Hamoed Succot, with Baker and his Wardens, Professor Leon Davies and Alderman Vincent Keaveny, making their declarations in the historic synagogue’s candlelit surroundings.

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