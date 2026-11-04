Moishe House turns 20 with 200 Shabbat dinners to celebrate

At Moishe House Kilburn, a birthday-themed Shabbat dinner on October 16 featured festive decorations, a birthday cake and reflections on the organisation’s two-decade history. The celebrations will continue on November 20 with an alumni gathering, drawing on a network of more than 50 former residents built over almost 19 years of the house’s operation. The evening is set to feature internationally inspired food and decorations celebrating the organisation’s global reach.

Moishe House Hendon took a similarly international approach on October 23, with an evening centred on a world map and a menu planned around 20 dishes inspired by different cultures.

Other London gatherings included a Moishe Pod event for 13 participants on October 9, while MHWOW (Moishe House Without Walls) hosts Shaked Kirsh and Leanne Kingsley welcomed 19 and six participants respectively to their October 16 celebrations. Host Elliot Berke also brought 13 people together for a Shabbat lunch combining Jewish learning with opportunities to build relationships.

Further gatherings are planned, including a housewarming Shabbat dinner hosted by Shira Holder, bringing local friends together to celebrate the first Shabbat meal in a friend’s new home.

The events form part of a worldwide campaign that began on October 9, with communities in cities including Paris, New York, Jerusalem, Buenos Aires and Philadelphia taking part. More than 170 celebrations were planned as the campaign got under way, with the organisers aiming to reach 200 by the end of November.

A Shabbat hosted by Shaked Kirsh [Missing Credit]

David Cygielman, founder and chief executive of Mem Global, said the anniversary was an opportunity to recognise the people who have shaped the organisation’s growth.

“It’s amazing to think about how many Jewish young adults are part of the Mem Global story — creating community, Jewish experiences, and friendships that add meaning to their lives,” he said.

He added that the organisation was celebrating the peer-led communities made possible by its supporters, partners, residents and other leaders, while acknowledging the challenges facing young Jews today.

“We also know that being proud young Jewish young adult today comes with real challenges and we are here to support the tens of thousands of young leaders and participants who are building a vibrant Jewish future for all of us,” he said.

One of the London Moishe Houses [Missing Credit]

Founded in 2006 as Moishe House, the organisation began with a simple idea: to enable young Jewish adults to open their homes to their peers and create welcoming spaces for Jewish life. Shabbat dinners, holiday celebrations and informal social gatherings offered opportunities to connect without requiring participants to follow a single model of Jewish engagement.

Over the past 20 years, that idea has expanded into a global network of programmes, including Moishe Houses, smaller Moishe Pods, MHWOW hosts, Base communities and immersive Jewish learning experiences.

The idea was based on the belief that meaningful Jewish community can grow through personal relationships and experiences shaped by the people taking part. Rather than relying solely on established communal institutions, young adults are encouraged to take the initiative in creating gatherings that reflect their own interests, backgrounds and levels of Jewish involvement.

The anniversary comes at a time when antisemitism, social polarisation and financial pressures are adding to the challenges faced by many young Jewish adults. Against that backdrop, the organisers say, bringing people together around a Shabbat table can provide a valuable sense of belonging and continuity.

In 2026 to date, Mem Global programmes have hosted 9,423 events involving 64,775 participants around the world, according to the organisation.

As the Global Shabbat campaign continues towards its November 27 target, the message from the celebrations is that a tradition practised around the world can still feel personal.