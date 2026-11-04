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Moishe House turns 20 with 200 Shabbat dinners to celebrate

The organisation aims to promote Jewish engagement, community and friendships

November 4, 2026 11:03
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A London gathering at a Moishe House

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Young Jewish adults across London have joined an international celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Mem Global, the organisation formerly known as Moishe House, with Shabbat dinners designed to celebrate Jewish identity, friendship and community.

The Global Shabbat initiative aims to bring together 200 celebrations worldwide by November 27, connecting participants across continents through one of Judaism’s most enduring traditions.

In London, Moishe House communities and independent hosts have marked the milestone with gatherings combining food, Jewish learning and social connection, reflecting an approach that puts young adults at the heart of creating their own Jewish experiences.

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