Manfred Goldberg, mensch of the British Empire, remembered on his first yahrzeit

Family, friends and members of the Jewish community recently filled the Jewish Futures Hub for a special memorial evening marking the first yahrzeit of much-loved Holocaust survivor, educator and friend of the Royals, Manfred Goldberg MBE.
The centrepiece of the evening was the premiere of a new 20-minute documentary which followed Manfred’s journey through the Holocaust and the decades beyond, co-produced by JRoots and Legacy Live, both members of the Jewish Futures family of organisations. Every guest was also given a commemorative book about his life, created by the same team.
Born into an Orthodox Jewish family in Kassel, Germany, in 1930, Manfred endured five Nazi concentration camps, forced labour, death marches, and the heartbreaking loss of his younger brother, Hermann. Liberated by British forces in May 1945, he was reunited with his father in England the following year, where he rebuilt his life, graduated in electronics from the University of London, and went on to marry Shary in 1961 and raise four sons.
Choosing to teach rather than remain silent, and meeting the world with warmth rather than bitterness, Manfred spent decades sharing his story with untold thousands of young people across the country.
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