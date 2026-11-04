Manfred Goldberg, mensch of the British Empire, remembered on his first yahrzeit

For those gathered at the Jewish Futures Hub, the first yahrzeit was an opportunity to remember the man behind the extraordinary testimony: the devoted husband, father and grandfather, the friend, the educator and the gentleman whose kindness left an impression on everyone he met.

Manfred Goldberg and King Charles (Photo: HET) [Missing Credit]

Two of Manfred’s sons spoke as part of the proceedings, one of whom also sang the memorial prayer.

Shary said of her husband that he was “very modest and unpretentious. He was not at all affected by his fame or the fact that he was constantly lauded and mixing with royalty. He remained the same as he always had been: modest and unassuming. His faith was important to him.

“Manfred acquired a reputation for wisdom, practicality, and integrity, and many people came to him for help and advice. He never refused anybody. He was unstinting with his time.”

Jason Isaacs and Manfred Goldberg MBE (Photo: HET) [Missing Credit]

Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, spoke about how she had managed to convince Manfred to go back to Stutthof to tell his story and how he had a close relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate. Pollock said Manfred implored us all “to stand up and listen, not to back down in the face of antisemitism, and to hold our Jewish identity and traditions with pride.”

Sir Keir Starmer chats to Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg BEM (Photo: the Holocaust Educational Trust) [Missing Credit]

Jewish Futures CEO, Rabbi Naftali Schiff, said: “A legacy of menschlichkeit. A man who had every excuse to be egotistical, aggressive and self-absorbed, who was everything but that. Sensitive, gentle, thoughtful, magnanimous: a shining example of dignified, humble nobility. It was an honour for JRoots and our Legacy Live division to have been empowered by the family to create a book and film immortalising the legacy of such a wonderful and beloved human being.”

The evening’s guests included Sir Lloyd Dorfman who attended as the representative of His Majesty King Charles.

Speaking shortly after Manfred’s death on November 6, 2025, King Charles, who had met Manfred on a number of occasions, including just a few weeks before his passing, said he was a “truly special human being, in whose eyes shone the light of true redemption and humanity”.