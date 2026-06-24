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Jewish schools close as UK swelters in record heatwave

Temperature hits 35.7C on Wednesday, the hottest June day on record

June 24, 2026 15:10
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People cool off in the fountains of City Park in Bradford, on Wednesday.

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read

Jewish schools in London are among hundreds across England and Wales that have closed or finished early this week to protect pupils during the heatwave.

Simon Marks Primary School in Hackney was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will remain shut on Thursday, because of the extremely high temperatures.

The Jewish Community Secondary School (JCoSS) in Barnet closed at 1.30pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will shut at 1.30pm on Thursday due to the hot weather.

JFS in Kenton is open, as is Yavneh, Wolfson Hillel and Eden Primary, with Eden telling parents they can keep children at home if necessary because of the heat. In Manchester, King David also remains open.

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Topics:

Jewish schools

UK heatwave

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