Jewish schools close as UK swelters in record heatwave

Wednesday was the UK’s hottest June day on record with a provisional temperature of 35.7C recorded in Charlwood, Surrey.

The previous high of 35.6C was recorded in 1976 and 1957.

A red extreme heat warning, the highest level of alert and one that indicates a potential risk to life, came into force at 9am on Wednesday.

Temperatures could approach the UK's all-time record high of 40.3C, set in July 2022.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Department for Education (DfE) advise schools to consider relaxing uniform rules during such periods of extreme heat.

Teachers are encouraged to allow pupils to remove blazers and jumpers, and children are advised to wear light-coloured clothing and wide-brimmed sun hats.

Schools are advised to encourage pupils to stay in the shade where possible and to wear high-factor sunscreen.

The DHSC also recommends that children avoid vigorous physical activity on very hot days.

As a result of the soaring temperature, some schools have allowed pupils to wear PE kit instead of full uniform, while others have cancelled trips and after-school clubs or offered parents the option of collecting children early.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) called for school buildings to be modernised and for a legally enforceable maximum classroom temperature to be introduced.

The DfE said it does not normally advise schools to close during hot weather because attendance is “the best way for pupils to learn and reach their potential”, but that school leaders should ensure they take “any steps necessary to make sure children are safe and comfortable”, as it outlined guidance on how to keep pupils safe.

Parents should check with their child's school directly for the latest updates.

Jewish Care, which runs nine care homes, nine community centres, and three centres for people living with dementia, is urging people to “stay cool”.

Interim Director of Jewish Care Community Services, Louise Kermode, said: “We are following NHS and Government public health advice and are continuing to support our community centre members’ health and wellbeing during the hot weather.

“We are encouraging people to stay cool and drink plenty of water throughout the day, as this helps us all to keep hydrated in the heat. “We also recommend wearing lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton, staying out of the sun where possible, and keeping curtains and blinds closed to help keep homes cool.

"When people do need to go outside, we remind them to use sunscreen to protect their skin and to wear a hat to help protect their head, face, ears and eyes.”

She added: “We welcome members of the community who are able, to continue to attend our centres to take part in their usual activities, socialise with friends and make the most of our welcoming air-conditioned community centres."