Israeli veterans enjoy shopping, sport and hospitality in the capital

A group of 35 Israeli veterans, victims of terror and Beit Halochem staff have visited London for a whirlwind tour of sightseeing, shopping, sport, entertainment and warm community hospitality.

From taking in spectacular views from the London Eye and visiting the Tower of London to exploring Camden Market, Covent Garden, Carnaby Street and Oxford Street, the delegation made the most of everything the capital had to offer.

Beit Halochem veterans (Photo: Beit Halochem UK) [Missing Credit]

Highlights also included a West End performance of Wicked, a Premier League football match between Brighton and Crystal Palace, a Thames riverboat trip and an evening of interactive fairground games at Fairgame in St Paul's.

The London visit was the second for Beit Halochem, the Israeli charity dedicated to the physical and psychological rehabilitation of disabled veterans. For many, it was their first visit to London or their first time travelling overseas.