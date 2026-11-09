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Israel guide dog proves to be a woman’s best friend

Leehi and her dog were in the UK on a visit with the Israel Guide Dog Centre UK

November 9, 2026 16:11
Leehi (and guide dog Sony) perform on stage at Israel Guide Dog Centre UK's annual reception, accompanied by Hagai (Credit: Israel Guide Dog Centre UK)
Leehi (and guide dog Sony) perform on stage at Israel Guide Dog Centre UK's annual reception, accompanied by Hagai (Photo: Israel Guide Dog Centre UK)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Five-and-a-half-year-old guide dog Sony has enjoyed her first trip abroad, accompanying her owner, Israeli music teacher Leehi Sagi, on a week-long visit to London.

At eight years old, Leehi was diagnosed with a disease that kills the cells in her eyes and caused her vision to deteriorate over time. At around 25, it became too difficult for her to perform most daily tasks without support.

“Everything was becoming really hard for me, like going to the store or picking up my daughters from school. I lost my independence, which brought me emotional shame. I even quit my job for a while,” she said. Around seven years ago, Leehi reached out to the Israel Guide Dog Centre and began the process of being matched with a dog, eventually being paired with Sony.

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Topics:

Dogs

Israel Guide Dog Center

Israel Guide Dog Centre UK

Pets

London

Israel

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