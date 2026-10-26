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How to boost your mental health? Latkes, gardening and collage

An event in Manchester put the emphasis on hands-on activities to support mental health

October 26, 2026 12:29
Volunteers Maia Lurie and Rachel Cohen Make Latkes.jpeg
Volunteers Maia Lurie and Rachel Cohen make latkes

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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More than 100 people gathered in Prestwich last Sunday for a community event celebrating the power of nature, shared activities and Jewish community connections to support mental health.

Organised by Jewish Action for Mental Health (JAMH) at Sedgley Community Hub, the afternoon brought generations together for a programme of hands-on activities, from planting seeds and making collages to preparing healthier versions of a traditional Jewish favourite.

One of the biggest attractions was a latke-making station, where families peeled potatoes, grated vegetables and experimented with ingredients before cooking their creations in air fryers. Elsewhere, participants planted tomato seeds, decorated plant pots and produced artwork using natural materials, including foraged leaves and seeds.

Bayla Klyne, who attended, said the opportunity for families to spend time together without the usual distractions made the event particularly special.

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Topics:

Mental health

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