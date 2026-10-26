How to boost your mental health? Latkes, gardening and collage

“It was lovely seeing parents and children busy enjoying the activities together. Peeling potatoes and grating vegetables, decorating plant pots, making collages and planting seeds without any distractions. There was a lovely buzz in the room and hardly a peep from mobile phones!”

The gathering marked the culmination of JAMH’s two-year Incredible Accessible Outdoor Natural Space for the Improvement of Mental Health project, supported by funding from the People’s Health Trust.

The initiative transformed Incredible Edible’s community allotment on Albert Avenue, installing raised planting beds, a wheelchair-accessible path and a polytunnel to make gardening more inclusive.

Participants subsequently attended twice-weekly sessions combining horticulture with activities designed to encourage mindfulness, healthy eating and engagement with the natural world. They learned how to plant, grow and harvest fruit and vegetables, while also exploring the sensory benefits of nature through mindful eating, breathing exercises using aromatic herbs and cooking with freshly harvested produce.

The project reached more than 300 participants, with evaluations suggesting significant improvements in reported wellbeing.

More than 90 per cent of participants reported feeling less lonely, while the proportion describing their wellbeing positively rose from 70% to more than 95%. Positive reports of mental health increased from 65% to 100%, according to the project's findings.

JAMH trustee Jonny Wineberg, who oversaw the initiative, said the results had reinforced the value of providing accessible opportunities for people to connect with nature.

“We have had a brilliant two years utilising the allotment to help Jewish people of all ages be active, access nature and so improve their mental health. Our exceptional impact, shown in evaluations, show how right we were to undertake this work and gives us the impetus to continue. Massive credit must go to our project manager, Kate Lurie, and horticultural therapist, Dan Millan, for bringing the project to life for over 300 participants.”

Millan's enthusiasm for horticulture has helped make the allotment sessions a popular part of the programme, introducing participants to the pleasures of growing their own food and sharing what they produce.

“It has been great showing people new opportunities in nature and helping them get enthused with making and sharing their recipes with others,” he said.

The project's influence has also continued beyond the allotment, with participants exchanging photographs of meals they have prepared and sharing recipes using their home-grown harvests. Organisers said these connections had encouraged healthier eating while helping people maintain relationships formed during the sessions.

At Sunday's event, Millan delivered a talk and practical demonstration on foraging, introducing attendees to a selection of fruits and vegetables to explore through sight, smell and taste.

Nurit Hymanson, a garden designer who volunteered at the gathering, said working with natural materials offered an accessible way for people of different ages and backgrounds to connect.

“The event was a wonderful experience for the whole family. Engaging with nature and natural materials helped people connect and feel part of the community; it lowered barriers and simply brought people together. There are no age restrictions for activities involving nature or natural materials. The atmosphere was fun and friendly. I had a wonderful experience.”

Kate Lurie, JAMH's project manager, said the event demonstrated how relatively simple activities could make a meaningful difference to people's wellbeing.

“It was wonderful to see people of all ages coming together, enjoying activities and connecting with one another. Nature has a unique way of breaking down barriers and bringing people together, and this event really demonstrated how simple, shared experiences can have such a positive impact on wellbeing.”

Councillor Lucy Smith, deputy leader of Bury Council and cabinet member for environment, climate change and operations, also attended and praised the event and the achievements of the project.

The charity thanked everyone who attended and contributed to the event, as well as the People's Health Trust for supporting the Nature for Health project.