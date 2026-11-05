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Hatzola, Shomrim, and CST honoured by Barnet Council for exceptional service to borough

The Honorary Freedom award is considered the highest civic honour a local council can give

November 5, 2026 11:03
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CST Chief Executive Mark Gardner accepts the Honorary Freedom award by the Borough of Barnet bestowed on the CST (Credit: courtesy)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Five Jewish community organisations have been awarded the Honorary Freedom of the London Borough of Barnet, the highest civic honour the council can bestow, in recognition of their exceptional contribution to the local community.

Hatzola Edgware, Hatzola Northwest, Hatzola HBS, the Community Security Trust (CST) and Shomrim NW London received the prestigious distinction at a special ceremony at Hendon Town Hall on November 2, attended by around 100 representatives from across London's Jewish and wider communities.

The award, approved unanimously by Barnet councillors in July, recognises the organisations' extraordinary work in protecting, supporting and serving residents across the borough.

The Mayor of Barnet, Councillor Zahra Beg, welcomed the recipients alongside council leader Barry Rawlins and other civic representatives.

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Topics:

CST

Hatzola

shomrim

Barnet

Barnet Council

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