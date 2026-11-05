Hatzola, Shomrim, and CST honoured by Barnet Council for exceptional service to borough

“We are frankly blessed to have these lifesaving, life-enhancing organisations in Barnet,” said Rawlins.

Shomrim accepts the Honorary Freedom of the London Borough of Barnet (Credit: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

David Rabson, chair of trustees of Hatzola Edgware, accepted the award and signed the Freemen's Roll. Addressing the significance of the recognition, he said: “By doing so, you have replaced hate with appreciation, antisemitism with philosemitism and division with respect.”

He expressed gratitude to Barnet Council for enabling Jewish residents to live openly and practise their traditions freely, particularly at a time of rising antisemitism.

Shomrim NW London was also recognised for its 17 years of community safety work, with volunteers providing round-the-clock support, working closely with police and responding to emergencies.

Gavriel Ost, Chief Executive of Shomrim NW London, described the award as a “tremendous honour”.

“For 17 years, our dedicated volunteers give their time, day and night, to keep every part of our community safe. They are prepared to run towards danger when others run away and have proven this time and again, protecting our community and saving lives.

“I am immensely proud of them. It means a great deal to see their courage and commitment recognised by Barnet Council. This honour belongs to our volunteers,” he continued.

Shomrim’s logo has now been painted on the wall inside Barnet Council's main chamber.

CST was honoured for its work safeguarding Jewish communities and providing security advice, resources and support to communal organisations.

On the right: The CST, Shomrim, and Hatzola logos painted in Barnet Council's main chamber [Missing Credit]

Accepting the award on behalf of CST, its chief executive, Mark Gardner, said: “CST is incredibly proud to receive the Freedom of the Borough from Barnet Council, alongside Hatzola and Shomrim. We wish both organisations and their volunteers a huge mazel tov on this well-deserved recognition.

“Barnet is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the UK, and it has been an exceptionally difficult year for our community. We all have had to step up in different ways to protect the community. We are honoured to receive this recognition on behalf of CST’s volunteers and staff, whose dedication and hard work make everything we do possible.”

The Freedom of the Borough has a long civic tradition, with previous recipients including former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1980 and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis in 2015.