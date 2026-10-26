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Doctors meet to discuss life, death and everything in between

The second Jewish Doctors Conference aimed to improve care for Jewish patients

October 26, 2026 16:43
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By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Medical professionals from across the UK and overseas gathered in Hendon for the second Jewish Doctors Conference, exploring how greater understanding of Jewish beliefs and practices can help improve patient care throughout life.

The Cycle of Life Jewish Doctors Conference 2026 took place on Sunday, October 18, at the Kasner Centre, hosted by Jewish fertility support charity Chana. The event followed the inaugural conference, held in Brighton in 2024, and brought together clinicians, religious leaders and community organisations, with participants attending both in person and online.

Dr Sharon Raymond, a GP who devised and led the conference, said: “The goal is to address equality, diversity and inclusion for Jewish patients, and to improve inter-community understanding.”

Open to all medical professionals no matter their faith, the conference examined how healthcare teams can better accommodate Jewish patients’ religious, cultural and practical needs, particularly when making complex medical decisions.

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Health

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